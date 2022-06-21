Early voting for primary starts Thursday

Early voting for the June 28 Primary Election begins Thursday at 8 a.m. Republican and Democratic primaries will take place, along with several nonpartisan elections in many counties.

In-person absentee voting, more commonly known as “early voting,” will be held Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is also Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LeFlore County Election Board in Poteau. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot. Early voting locations/dates/times are available on the State Election Board website.

Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic party has opened its primaries to registered Independents.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot, should let the election worker know when they check in. As a reminder, Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

Due to statutory redistricting, it is recommended that voters verify their voting districts before heading to their voting location – as some voting districts have changed. You can view your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board.

Listen to LeFlore County radio for local news, sports, weather, obits and more.