County calendar of events 6-21-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Edward Watkins
Funeral service for Tobey Thompson
Special Poteau School Board meeting
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
