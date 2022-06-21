Commissioners approve road projects

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners approved two road projects Tuesday morning.

One is in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for construction of a lake access road.

The other for was a stretch of Latham Road.

Change order from Robinson Construction lowered a claim for materials on the Conser Road project by $1,304 from the previous estimated $56,399. The company saved the money by using recycled materials in the asphalt.

County Treasurer April Caughern said 20 of 23 properties offered at the June 13 resale were sold. The other three reverted to the county.

Commissioners also renewed the county investment policy and named the deposit banks for Fiscal 2022-23. They are The Community State Bank and Central National Bank in Poteau, First National Bank of Heavener, and Spiro State Bank and its Talihina branch.

The Spiro Graphic won the bid to publish the latest County Commissioner Proceedings. The Graphic bid $104 per page while the Poteau Daily News bid $125 per page.

Six-month bids for highway materials were tabled to give commissioners more time to compare them.

A request from the Solid Waste and County Assessor’s departments to dispose of equipment records also was tabled.