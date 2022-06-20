Service planned for Tobey Thompson

POTEAU – Funeral service for Tobey Lynn Thompson, 52 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the United Pentecostal Church in Poteau with Jeff Jensen and Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born June 11, 1970 in Poteau to Joyce (Armstrong) Thompson and Lester Thompson and passed away June 15, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include mother, Joyce Thompson; brother Terry Thompson and wife Sandy and Todd Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Thompson.

Pallbearers are Leon Midgley, Rick Minks, Frankie Brown, Rocky Crain, Rick Crain and Joe Branson.