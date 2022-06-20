Remember when 6-20-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the Heavener football coaches from 1999 including from left to right Jeff Beshears, James Brigance, Doyle Harvell and David Long. I believe John Thompson is standing behind the group.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

