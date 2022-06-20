| logout
Poteau School Board to hold special meeting
POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a special meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bert Corr Administration Building in Poteau.
Here is the agenda:
- Call meeting to order.
- Roll call
- Board to discuss annual review of existing or consider and take action on the adoption of written policies and procedures for post-issuance compliance.
- Board to discuss continuing disclosure obligations.
- Board to receive bids for the $1,800,000 general obligation building bonds of the school district and award bonds to the lowest bidder.
- Board to consider and take action on a resolution providing for the issuance of general obligation building bonds in the sum of $1,800,000 by this school district, authorized at an election called and held for such purpose.
- Adjournment.