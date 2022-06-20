Obituary for Waltreata Anderson

Waltreata Anderson, 85, of Summerfield was born Oct. 25, 1936 in LeFlore to Walter and Florence (Wagner) Ward and went home to be with the Lord June 18, 2022 in Heavener.

Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Summerfield Cemetery with Dylan Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Waltreata was a longtime resident of the area, a member of First Southern Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, working her flowers and plants, and embroidery. Waltreata was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by one daughter Jacqueline Box and husband John of Whitesboro; two sons Kenneth Anderson, Jr. and wife Betty of Summerfield, and Monte Anderson of Poteau; one sister Sue McAlester and husband Jerry of Cameron; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Anderson, Sr.; one brother, Jimmy Ward; and two sisters Dorothy Howard and Wanda White.

She will lie in state from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Waltreata’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.