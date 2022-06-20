Death notice for William Davis

William Glenn Davis was born to William J. and Myrtle M. Davis Sept. 7, 1941 in Spiro and passed away June 17, 2022, at his home.

He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors are his wife, Toni; two sons Michael Davis of Muldrow and Andy Davis of Spiro; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and one sister, Louise Aary.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianne; grandson, Jacob, his parents, and five brothers.

There will be a reunion of family and friends 2 p.m. Saturday at Unite Church of Spiro.

Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.