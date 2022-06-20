Death notice for Sandy Reeder

SPIRO – Viewing for Sandy Reeder, 67 of Spiro is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1954 in Pocola to Roberta (Howell) Smith and Paul Ed Smith and passed away June 18, 2022 in Spiro.

Survivors include her son, Michael Harold Reeder; granddaughter Britanie Fountain and husband Allen; sisters Betty Smith and JoAnn Dyer; and brothers Donald Paul Smith, Jimmy Van Smith and Billy Don Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Roberta Smith; son, Danny Reeder; grandson, Michael Traye Reeder; sisters Sissy White and Paula Kay Smith; and brothers Roger Lee Smith, Loyd Wayne Smith and Bill Smith.