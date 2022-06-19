| logout
LeFlore County weather 6-19-2022
Clear skies and not as hot Sunday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.
The high will be 90 degrees with a low of 60 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:04 a.m. Sunset is 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s high was 96 degrees with a low of 71. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 6.48 inches. Average rainfall for June is 4.14 inches.
Average temperatures for June 19 are a high of 89 and low of 66. The records for the date were a high of 99 in 1996 and low of 57 in 1995.
On June 19, 2021, the high was 92 with a low of 69.
