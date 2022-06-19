Ledger to hold political meet and greet

The Heavener Ledger will hold a political meet and greet 6 p.m. Monday at the Heavener Performing Arts Center.

Every candidate running for office is invited to attend. Each candidate in attendance will have five minutes to address the crowd.

All candidates can also set up a table and hand out campaign literature. Since the event is being held at a school, no political signs should be placed on the property.

This is one of the last chances to meet any of the candidates or hear them speak. There is no cost to the event.

The front row of tables is reserved for Ledger subscribers. Any candidates who can attend are asked to email craig@heavenerledger.com.

