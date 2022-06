Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of what I believe to be the 1966 Heavener football team. If this is another year, let me know and I will correct it.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Nobody in LeFlore County offers more advertising options. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.