LeFlore County weather 6-18-2022

Mostly clear skies early Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms continue early at night with partly cloudy skies later. There is a 4 percent chance of rain.

The high is expected to be 93 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Friday’s high was 96 degrees with a low of 72.

Sunrise is 6:04 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

Average temperatures for June 18 are a high of 89 and low of 66. The records for the date were a high of 99 in 1996 and low of 55 in 1999.

On June 17, 2021, the high was 95 with a low of 67.

