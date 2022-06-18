HUA, Council approve budget

The Heavener Utility Authority and City Council approved the budgets for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

For the HUA, present were Mayor Max Roberts, council members Jim Roll, Marvin Meredith and Joey Clubb. HUA members at the meeting were Billy Adrean, David Tamplin and Jim Carr.

The HUA members heard about a water problem at the old Boxcar Bar, which is being turned into a barbeque restaurant. After settling the problem, the HUA heard the typical results and adjourned.

The Council also approved the budget and waived firework stand permit fees for non-profit organizations in Heavener.

Resolution #2022-06 which authorized the OMAG recognition program and to adopt the OMAG best practices governing handbook.

Also, the Council decided to apply the aggregated deductible of $21,673.79 to the workmen’s compensation plan.

After an executive session, Tara Robertson was promoted from part time to full time as the deputy city clerk.

