The blog 6-17-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Welcome to the Heavener Ledger blog. This is Craig Hall, Ledger publisher and paper deliverer.

Today is June 17, the 167th day of the year, if you are keeping score at home and aren’t we all. There are 197 days left in 2022.

Please check out our daily newsletter at www.heavenerledger.substack.com. Subscriptions are only $5 a month and each morning you get our newsletter with exclusive content. This is our free Friday edition so guess what? All the content is free.

If you like our update, please share with anybody you think might be interested. If you don’t care for it, let’s just keep that between us, tell us why and I will try to do better next time.

A reminder we will host a meet the candidates event 6 p.m. Monday at the Heavener PAC. Any candidates who can attend should email craig@heavenerledger.com.

We are going a different route today, so hope you enjoy it.

This is Molly our cocker spaniel. She is around 12 ½ years old and still as friendly as ever, perhaps too friendly. She usually hangs out in the morning with Trish, but for some reason, she came and stayed with me. She is our only dog and will likely go down as our last dog.

We also have two kittens, somehow. They wound up a couple of weeks back in our backyard, which is fenced, so I have still not figured out how that happened. Yesterday, I took our newspapers to the post office to be mailed. I had accidentally set the crate on the ground and one of the kittens pooped on some papers going out. Luckily, we found this out and sent out different papers. A reminder from here on out, either put the papers in the car or on a table where the kittens can’t reach. As if.

This picture of Khloe was taken in March of 2017. She is lugging around a fishing pole bigger than she was. Khloe is much bigger now, of course, and will celebrate her 9th birthday tomorrow, although her actual birthday isn’t until Tuesday.

I hope the party tomorrow is a pool party, but we are having pool problems again. I thought it was fixed yesterday, only to return from Poteau to find out we had lost a ton of water.

My pal and good friend Ralph Perdue Jr. was kind of enough to give me a bike to ride with Khloe. It is not my way of protesting the gas prices, just so we can ride together although from our one trip out, Khloe seems to pedal faster and longer than I do. Must be a figment of my imagination.

I tried not to mention it earlier in the month, but Memorial Day was our one-year anniversary of my stroke. This picture was of me in a hospital room at St. John’s in Tulsa. No lingering effects except my balance is off a little and my left side is still not 100 percent, although at my age there isn’t anything 100 percent.

In the picture, it looks like I was freezing, which I don’t recall. This was when I was in the ICU and had just had the procedure to have a stint put in my carotid artery. The doctors said this would supply more blood flow to the brain. I thought it would obviously make me smarter, but I am still waiting. We tried to make our escape later that day, but no luck.

Our remember when picture for today was of the Heavener football team in 1978. I am #15 in the back row, actually with hair still at that time. It is amazing, but after all these years, I could name every person on the team. So maybe the extra blood flow does help. It is sad we lost so many members of that team way too young.

Thank you again for the visit and please share this with anybody you think might be interested. We also hope you have a great day and an excellent weekend.