Obituary for Edward Watkins

Edward Arther Watkins, 81, of Heavener was born April 13, 1941 in Heavener to Clarence Arthur “Buck” and Anna Mae (Crownover) Watkins and passed away June 15, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Independence Baptist Church in Heavener, with Brother Mark Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Edward was a long-time resident of the area and a member of Independence Baptist Church. He retired from Kansas City Southern Railway, where he worked as maintenance away. Edward loved the outdoors especially deer hunting, gardening, and taking road trips with Barbara. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Edward will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by one daughter Julie Thomas and husband Brett of Norman; one son

Joey and Sandy Watkins of Heavener; one sister, Norma Jean Elmore of Frederick; five grandchildren Terry Watkins, James Watkins, Jodie Allen Watkins, Jake Watkins and and Isabelle Watkins; and numerous other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Faye Watkins; one grandson, Eric Watkins; one great-grandson, Bryor Watkins; one sister, Gladys Cryer; and one brother, L.J. Watkins.

Pallbearers are James Watkins, Jodie Watkins, Jake Watkins, Taylor Cox, Gabe McAfee and Brett Thomas.

Viewing is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday. The family will have visitation with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you donate in honor of Edward to either Gideon’s International or the Alzheimer’s Association.

