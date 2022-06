Clear skies again Friday in LeFlore County with hot and humid conditions continuing.

The high is expected to be 94 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 94 degrees with a low of 71.

Sunrise is 6:04 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

Average temperatures for June 17 are 89 and 66. The record high for the date was 97 in 1990 and low of 56 in 1993.

On June 16, 2021, the high was 97 with a low of 72.

