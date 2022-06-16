Service set for Velma Caldwell

BOKOSHE – Funeral service for Velma Mae Caldwell, 84 of Bokoshe is 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Bokoshe with Michael Monroe, and Sam Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 2, 1937 in Hon, Arkansas to Hazel Fields (Newman) and Allen Fields and passed away June 13, 2022 in Bokoshe.

Survivors include daughters Lizabeth Louise Lindenau, Hazel Marie Gillion, Marilyn Lorraine Pierson and husband Tim, and Carla Casey; sons Bruce Edward Caldwell, Robert Ray Caldwell and spouse Allen Turner, Michael Emery; brothers Tommy Fields, Bobby Fields and wife Joey; 12 grandchildren Keith Pierson, Kyle Pierson, Krysten Pierson, Billy Caldwell, Greg Gillion, Josh Gillion, Kayla Autrey, Megan Gibson, Josh Ralls, Ryan Ralls, Earl Caldwell and April Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Caldwell; son, Billy Don Caldwell; sisters, Mona Louise Jackson, Lorretta Aple, Lanel Vincent.