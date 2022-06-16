Local fishing report 6-15-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: June 10. Elevation 3 ft. above normal and rising, water 72 and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Black and white crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

