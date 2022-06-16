LeFlore County weather 6-16-2022

Mostly clear skies and hot Thursday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

Another heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The high is expected to be 93 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 90 degrees with a low of 73.

Average temperatures for June 16 are 89 and 66. The record high for the date was 95 in 1996 and 53 in 1989.

On June 16, 2021, the high was 95 with a low of 74.

