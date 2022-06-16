Death notice for John Pulice

SHADY POINT – Viewing and visitation for John Pulice, 60 of Shady Point is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 28, 1961 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Mary Ann (Currens) and Stephen Pulice and passed away June 11, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors include wife, Sheila Pulice; daughters Cassondra Huddleson and Jennifer Pulice; son, Luigi Pulice and wife Brittany; and 11 grandchildren, Sophie, Aponi, Chaska, Sakima Pulice, Jonah, Jenson, Jace Rogers, Cadince, Macaria, Leonidas, Drax Huddleson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.