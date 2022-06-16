| logout
County calendar of events 6-16-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for Marlin Hugh “Sonny” Townley
Funeral service for Sharon Roberson
Funeral service for Etta Weaver
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.
LeFlore County Republicans meet 6:30 p.m. Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau