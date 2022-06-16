County calendar of events 6-16-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral service for Marlin Hugh “Sonny” Townley

Funeral service for Sharon Roberson

Funeral service for Etta Weaver

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.

LeFlore County Republicans meet 6:30 p.m. Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau