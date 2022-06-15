Should there be hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection? By Craig Hall | June 15, 2022 | 0 Should there be hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection? Yes No View Results Loading ... Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Please notice May 11, 2022 | No Comments » Do you plan to take a vacation this summer? May 2, 2022 | No Comments » Which team wins the 2022 baseball LCT April 8, 2022 | No Comments » Changes to heavenerledger.com April 5, 2022 | No Comments » Ledger podcast 3-22-2022 March 22, 2022 | No Comments »