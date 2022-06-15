Service planned for Sharon Roberson

SPIRO – Graveside service for Sharon Ann Roberson, 72 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Thursday at the Fairview Cemetery in Panama with Reverend Shawn Caldwell officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born June 22, 1949 in Fresno, California to Dorothy (Bretz) King and Norvelle King and passed away June 14, 2022 in Spiro.

Survivors include her daughters Tina Kingrey and husband Richard, Rachel Wilson and husband Quinton, and Lori Barnes; grandchildren Kyle Kingrey, Kaylee Standridge, Christopher Tye, Jyia Brown, Jaden Brown, Adonis Wilson, Richard Smith, Anthony Brown; nine great grandchildren sisters, Carolyn Nixon, Lisa Rice and husband Tony; and special friend, Carla King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roberson; daughter, Rebecca Smith-Brown, and step-sons, Michael Roberson and William Roberson.