Graveside Service for Etta Faye Weaver, 81, of Weatherford (formerly of Panama) is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

She was born Aug. 5, 1940 in Granite to Etta M. Fletcher (McFarland) and Willie E. Fletcher and passed away June 12, 2022 in Weatherford.