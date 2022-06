HOWE – Memorial service for Rickey Crouch, 68 of Howe is 2 p.m. Friday at the Monroe First Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Hill officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Oct. 16, 1953 in Poteau to Kathryn Elaine (Reed) Crouch and James Delbert Crouch and passed away June 8, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

