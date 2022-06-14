Poteau Board discusses safety

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – School security was once again on the minds of Poteau School Board members following the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg and Resource Officer James Lowe discussed upcoming summer training sessions with teachers and staff as well as new technology and apps that would benefit the district.

Sjoberg said teachers have been reminded to be alert and aware at all times and to make sure doors are locked.

Lowe said the police department will be having more training for officers and other sessions with school employees are also planned.

The board voted to approve some updates to the district’s capital improvements plan, which was developed in 2019.

A new video scoreboard at Costner Stadium was boosted up in priority because the current scoreboard is in poor condition and the new one can be paid for in part with community contributions.

Other priorities include expanding the fieldhouse, building an event center, purchasing property and buying route buses.

Higher costs for materials and other items, including insurance, were discussed. Beckman Co. was approved as the vendor for worker’s compensation insurance for the 2022-23 school year at $47,636 — a $7,000 increase from the previous year.

District insurance coverage was approved with longtime vendor Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group at $394,312, an increase of about $141,000.

Contracts for special needs students were approved with Presence Learning for speech services, In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center for occupational therapy and Allison Craig for speech/language services

The board approved the resignation of first-grade teacher Brooke Batchelor.

The PHS track teams were given the go-ahead to take part in a meet in Carl’s Junction, Missouri, June 25-26.

Two special board meetings are scheduled this month: 4 p.m. June 24 to sell bonds and 6 p.m. June 27 to wind up business for the fiscal year.

