Services planned for Janice Soudbash

Janice Wilburta Worley Soudbash, 84, of Monument, Colorado, passed away June 8, 2022 at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado and was born Jan. 14, 1938.

Funeral services are 9 a.m. Saturday at the Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau. Burial will be at the Shady Point Cemetery.

She was the daughter of Marvin and Zelma Worley of Poteau;

She is survived by her son Steve Soudbash and wife Karen of Excelsior, Minnesota; her daughters Suzanne Richter, and husband Geoffrey of Boerne, Texas, and Linda Holt and husband Grant of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandsons Caleb Richter, Seth Richter, Cameron Soudbash, Stewart Soudbash and Andrew Soudbash; three granddaughters London Richter, Micah Richter and Morrigan Holt; a great granddaughter, Millie Richter; her brother Bob Worley of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and twin brother Jerry Worley of Hillsboro, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Steve Worley and Rob Worley, and her husband Martin Soudbash.