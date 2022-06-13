Obituary for Paula Fawn Daniels

Paula Fawn Daniels, 91, was born Aug. 15, 1930 to Paul and Eva (Hicks) Russell and passed from this life June 9, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Faithbridge United Methodist Church in Heavener with Reverend Ricky Huggins officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Paula Fawn was a 1948 graduate of Heavener High School. She attended Eastern Oklahoma State College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University majoring in Home Economics. On July 30, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Daniels. They were married for 59 years. In 1963, she began her career at Heavener Public Schools as an Administrative Secretary to the superintendent and principals. She remained in that position for 25 years.

She loved playing tennis and bridge. She was an avid bridge player, who treasured her many bridge buddies. She dearly loved her family and friends, her church the First United Methodist Church, and her beloved community of Heavener.

She is survived by two daughters Anita Trojan and husband Jim of Enid, and Kay Lynn Huddleston and husband David of Heavener; four grandchildren Amy Thielke and husband Matt, Brandon Trojan and wife Sara, Ryan Trojan and wife Kaci, and Kyle Huddleston and wife Rachel; eight great-grandchildren Addilyn Thielke, Keith Trojan, Mallory Thielke, Katie Trojan, Sadee Huddleston, Abby Trojan, Lukas Trojan and Konor Huddleston; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Paula Fawn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Daniels; and a life-long family friend, Dr. Bettye Myers.

Pallbearers are her grandchildren Amy Thielke and husband Matt; Brandon Trojan and wife Sara; Ryan Trojan and wife Kaci; Kyle Huddleston and wife Rachel.

Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren: Addilyn Thielke, Keith Trojan, Mallory Thielke, Katie Trojan, Sadee Huddleston, Abby Trojan, Lukas Trojan and Konor Huddleston.

Viewing is 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

Family visitation is Monday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in her name to the following organizations: Heavener Alumni Endowment Fund, Faithbridge United Methodist Church, or Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.