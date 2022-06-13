LeFlore County weather 6-13-2022

Clear skies and another extreme heat warning is in effect for LeFlore County through 8 p.m. Monday after a new record was set for the date Sunday.

Sunday’s high was 97, breaking the previous record of 95 in 1999. The low Sunday was only 78. The 97 degrees was the hottest for the county since Sept. 20, 2021, when the temperature was also 97.

Average temperatures for June 13 are 88 and 65. The record high for the date was 96 in 1998 and 59in 1995.

On June 13, 2021, the high was 93 with a low of 64.

