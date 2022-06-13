Board approves temporary budget

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – A temporary budget for Fiscal 2022-23 was approved Monday by the LeFlore County Budget Board.

County Clerk Kelli Ford said the temporary budget is approved each June to “get cash on the books” when the fiscal year begins July 1 until tax collections begin in August.

The temporary budget traditionally is half the previous year’s total budget.

The total approved Monday was $3,616,169.

Also approved was a transfer of $4,871 from the jail account to the jail commissary account.

County commissioner met following the Budget Board.

They approved a notice to hold a public hearing on closing Fish Hatchery Road in Hodgen.

In another end-of-fiscal-year action, commissioners approved a resolution regarding Election Board reimbursement for overtime compensation and Social Security overtime hours worked in Fiscal 2022-23. They also approved reimbursing the Election Board for precinct poll books and postage for special elections in the coming fiscal year.

Because current fuel prices are so volatile, commissioners agreed to waive bidding procedures in favor of obtaining quotes for fuel.

The board approved a quote for $149,376 from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma for renewal of worker’s compensation insurance. Commission Chairman Craig Olive said the county had paid the amount in two payments in the past because of the lack of available funds, but the county could save several thousand dollars by paying the single payment this year.

Commissioners voted to name Olive as requisitioning officer for the Detention Center, replacing Dana Gibson.

An agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the Wister Lake access project was tabled at Commissioner Cody Covey’s request. Covey said he wanted more information on the project, which is in his district.

