Agenda for Heavener School Board 6-13-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation Call meeting to order and record members present. Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Grant Ralls. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson. Consent agenda. Approve or disapprove contract with Tom Cameron & Associates for federal program management in the amount of $7,560 for 2023. Approve or disapprove copier contract with Wight Office Machines for 2023. Approve or disapprove technology management agreement with Softline Essentials in the amount of $6,300 for 2023. Approve or disapprove property/casualty insurance bids for 2023. Approve or disapprove contract with Precision Drug Screening for drug/alcohol screening students and bus drivers for 2023. Approve or disapprove federal program assurances and LEA agreement for 2023. Approve or disapprove paid holidays for 12-month employees for 2022-2023. Approve or disapprove stipend in the amount of $750 for the school climate grant for Carol Felder. Approve or disapprove revisions to the high school handbooks for 2022-2023. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.1 Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions/employees for summer employment and 2022-2023 school year: 25 OS 307 (B)(1).

Temporary high school English teacher -; temporary LeFlore County special education teacher: Ashley Oden; (Two) temporary LeFlore County special education paraprofessionals: Leeann Buxman, Whitney Westbbook; temporary LCSE bus driver: Rickey Vaughn;

Heavener Public School support staff: Drew Brock, Tonya Cheek, Carla Cogburn, Diane Duncan, Veronica Gabriel, Andrew Hollan, Dustin Hollan, Nathan Janway, Tiffany Nix, Tara Olive, Star Patro, Sheila Potter, Paul Puckett, Nina Shipman, Jerry Smith, Jorena Stapp, Savannah Steelman, Stepheney Stimac, Henry Watts, April West, Brian Whisenhunt, Shawn Yeager.

Heavener Public Schools temporary support staff: Year 1 – Brian Laneave, Karen Martinez, Bradley Morris, Diana Ross.

Heavener Public School part-time support staff: Joyce Jackson, Hilda Oliver, Julie Warren.

LCSEC: Susan Bartholomew, Marilyn Granthan, Sharon Guilbeaux, Megan Jackson, Cindy Lumen, Lori Maxwell, Amanda Richards.

LCSEC temporary support staff Year 2: Amber Gonzales, Veronica Whisenhunt.

Vote to convene in executive session. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session. Approve or disapprove employment of the following positions/employees for 2022-2023 school year:

