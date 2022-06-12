Remember when 6-12-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of Morgan Alexander cranking out a hit for Heavener in a slow pitch softball game from 2020. This was one of the Lady Wolves’ best teams, winning their first few games all by run rule before coronavirus shut down the season.

