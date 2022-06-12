LeFlore County weather 6-12-2022

Clear skies and possibly record high temperatures for the day Sunday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high is forecast to be 97 degrees with a low of 78 degrees. An excessive heat warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s high was 91 with a low of 75.

Average temperatures for June 12 are a high of 88 and low of 65. Records for the date were a high of 95 in 1998 and a low of 55 in 1988.

A year ago on this date, the high was 93 with a low of 74.

