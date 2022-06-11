Remember when 6-11-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the 1960 Heavener football offense. The Wolves scored 492 points that year in going 11-0-1. The only Heavener football team to finish the season with no losses.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Sponsor our remember when feature and get great exposure. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.