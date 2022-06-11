LeFlore County weather 6-11-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Saturday calls for mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures.

Saturday’s high is forecast to be 91 degrees, the first of a string of days above 90 with a low of 75.

Friday’s high was 87 with a low of 67. An additional quarter inch of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 6.15 inches, well above the monthly average of 4.14 inches.

Average temperatures for June 11 are a high of 88 and low of 65. Records for the date were a high of 95 in 1990 and a low of 51 in 1988.

A year ago on this date, the high was 93 with a low of 74.

