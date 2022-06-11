County calendar of events 6-11-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Memorial service for Joe Johnson

Information station for adults 11 a.m. Heavener Public Library

Funeral service for Robert Shane Johnston

Book Clubbers for adults noon Heavener Public Library

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter.