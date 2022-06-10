Remember when 6-10-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the 1936 Heavener football team, including Glen Dowden in the backfield. The team was coached by Fred Barlow, who went 16-5 over two years. The Wolves were 8-1-1 that season against a schedule that included Fort Smith.

