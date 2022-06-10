LeFlore County weather 6-10-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Friday calls for strong thunderstorms during the morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain with the chance of damaging winds with some storms.

The high will be 85 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 84 with a low of 68.

Average temperatures for June 10 are a high of 87 and low of 64. Records for the date were a high of 92 in 1990 and a low of 46 in 1988.

A year ago on this date, the high was 93 with a low of 70.

Check out our free Friday newsletter for today.