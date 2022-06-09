Service set for Zachary Pritchett

TUTTLE – Funeral service for Zachary James Pritchett, 31 of Tuttle is 2 p.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1991 in Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas) to Tina Raquel (Shepard) and Jeffrey Brian Pritchett and passed away May 28, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include wife, Manda; step-daughter, Layla; brother, Caleb Pritchett; parents Jeffrey Pritchett, Tina Shepard; and grandparents Mike and Linda Pritchett, Terry Shepard;

He was preceded in death by his Memaw, Teresa Gober.