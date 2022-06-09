Service planned for Michael Ward

SPIRO – Funeral service for Michael Ward, 40 of Spiro is 1 p.m. Monday at Lighthouse at the Crossroads in Spiro with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

He was born March 15, 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Caroline Patricia (Cooper) Ward and Michael Anthony Ward and passed away June 6, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Caroline Ward; wife, Candice Ward; three daughters Lexie Collins and husband Ben, Mercedes Cooper and husband Brad and Shelby Ward; one sister Brandi Holmes and husband Mushie; two brothers Barney Ray Ward and wife Goldie and Gabriel Ward; and three grandchildren Brad, Michael, and Matthew Cooper.

