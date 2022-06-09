Local fishing report 6-8-2022

The local fishing report for June 6.

Wister: June 3. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Spotted and largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines and standing timber. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

