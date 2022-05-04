Turner rallies past Whitesboro

OKLAHOMA CITY –Whitesboro reached the semifinals of the Class A slow pitch softball tournament, before getting eliminated by Turner, 21-16.

The Lady Bulldogs finish the season 29-9 and were ranked second in the final rankings.

Kinley Barron led Whitesboro, knocking two home runs and a double while going 5-5 with four RBI and scoring four runs, Linley Collins went 3-5 with three runs and two RBI, Madi Edwards had a 2-4 outing with two runs and a RBI, Madison Grogan finished 2-4 with two RBI, Maura Cole went 2-4 with two runs Austyn Wright homered and was 1-1 with three RBI and a run scored, and was walked four times, and Addi Wright tripled and had a 1-4 game with a run.

Turner 21, WHS 16

WHS 0 5 6 0 2 0 3—16 18 1

THS 5 0 0 4 4 8 x—21 16 2

In the opener, Whitesboro banged out 25 hits in the 21-3 win over Kiowa.

Sam Craig went 4-4 with four RBI and a run scored, Austyn Wright homered and went 3-4 with four RBI and four runs, Edwards doubled and had a 3-5 game with four RBI and two runs, Barron had a 3-4 outing with two runs and a RBI, Collins finished 3-4 with two runs and a RBI, Kayleigh Walker went 3-4 with three runs and a RBI, Darah Cole was 3-4 with three RBI and two runs and Grogan tripled in a 2-4 game with three runs and a RBI

WHS 21, Kiowa 3

WHS 5 0 4 2 10—21 25 2

KHS 0 0 0 0 3—3 7 1

