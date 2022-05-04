LeFlore loses in state quarterfinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lookeba-Sickles built and early lead and held on to defeat LeFlore, 12-7, in a quarterfinal game of the Class A slow pitch softball state tournament Tuesday.

The Lady Savages finished 12-7. Lookeba-Sickles made it to the finals before losing to Turner.

Lori Cogburn tripled and was 2-3 with two runs, Alyssa Waits went 2-4 with two RBI, Makinsie Pebly had a 2-3 game with two runs, Piper Warren doubled and finished 1-3 and Kaylen Hudlow also had a double while going 1-4 with three runs and a RBI.

LS 12, LeFlore 7

LHS 2 0 2 0 2 0 1—7 12 3

LSHS 3 2 3 1 0 3—12 17 1

