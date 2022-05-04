LeFlore County weather forecast 5-4-2022

Cloudy skies with thunderstorms likely later in the afternoon and overnight for Wednesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 75 degrees with a low of 63 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:24 a.m. Sunset is 8:06 p.m.

Averages temperatures for May 4 are a high of 78 and a low of 55. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 95 in 1947 and a record low of 35 in 1954.

Tuesday’s high was 59 with a low of 54.

On May 4, 2021, the high was 66 with a low of 44.

