Lady Indians win state, again

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pocola’s girls wrapped up their second straight state champion by winning the Class 3A slow pitch softball championship Tuesday.

The Lady Indians defeated top-ranked Morrison, 9-3, in the finals for the championship. Pocola also won the 2A girls’ basketball championship in March.

Pocola finished 28-4. The Lady Indians opened with a 13-7 win over Boone-Apache before edging Latta, 9-8, in the semifinals.

In the finals, Pocola jumped ahead 8-0 after two innings and never allowed Morrison to get back in the game.

Allyssa Parker tripled and doubled while going 3-3 with three runs and a RBI, Kylee Smith had a pair of doubles and went 3-4 with three RBI and two runs and Lety Pargo doubled and finished 2-3 with two RBI

Pocola 9, Morrison 3

MHS 0 0 0 0 3 0 0—3 14 1

PHS 4 4 0 0 01 x—9 14 1

The semifinals win over Latta was the toughest game of the day for the Lady Indians.

After Latta scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, Kail Chitwood scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning on an error.

Presleigh Riggs went 3-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Parker homered and was 1-1 with two RBI and two runs and Chitwood doubled while going 1-3 with a RBI and a run.

Pocola 9, Latta 8

LHS 0 0 4 0 0 2 2—8 9 3

PHS 2 0 3 2 0 1 1—9 9 0

In the opener against Boone-Apache, Pocola took the lead with six runs in the fifth inning and made it stand up in the win.

Parker homered and finished 2-2 with four runs and a RBI, Kylee Merritt doubled twice and went 2-2 with two runs and a RBI, Chitwood finished 2-3 with three RBI and Parga had a 2-4 game with a run scored.

Pocola 13, B-A 7

BA 2 0 1 1 2 0 1—7 15 6

PHS 4 1 0 1 6 1 x—13 13 1

