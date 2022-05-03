Slow pitch state starts Tuesday

Three of the four LeFlore County slow pitch softball teams playing in the state tournament are scheduled to be in action Tuesday in USA Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Class A, 2A and 3A tournaments are Tuesday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A are Wednesday.

In Class A, Whitesboro plays Kiowa and LeFlore goes against Lookeba-Sickles at 10 a.m.

In Class 3A, Pocola vs. Boone-Apache 2:30 at OKC.

Howe plays Washington in the Class 4A tournament Wednesday. All the tournaments are scheduled to be played in one day with a champion crowned.

Get a better reading experience with the Ledger/LCJ newsletter.