Service planned for John Charlton

Funeral service for John Charlton, 82 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is 10 a.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 17, 1939 in Smithville to Pearl (Osborne) and Jesse Charlton and passed away April 29, 2022 in Fort Smith.

Survivors include daughter Kelley Johnson and husband Steve; son John Greg Charlton and wife Jennifer; sisters Ruby, Francis and Betty Jo; brother, Tom Charlton; and grandchildren Joshua Charlton, Fiona Charlton, Gage Morrison and Briana Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Rose Childers, and Sylvia Coffey; brother, William Charlton.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.