Regional baseball brackets have been released by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association with games scheduled to begin Thursday.

4A

Pryor vs. Hilldale 11 a.m.

Poteau vs. Berryhill 1:30 p.m.

3A

Kingston vs. Westville 11 a.m.

Spiro vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m.

2A

Wister vs. Howe 11 a.m.

Panama vs. Calera 2:30 p.m.

