Obituary for Darla Davis

POTEAU – Funeral service for Darla Elaine Davis, 55 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church in Howe with Phil McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at the Monroe Cemeter, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Darla was born Nov. 9, 1966 in Poteau to Dixie Kathleen Shrum (Bishop) and Burl Donald Shrum and passed away April 29, 2022 in Poteau.

She loved to teach and taught at Monroe Public Schools for 31 years. Darla also enjoyed her walks with her friend Tomi Vise.

Survivors include son, Daren Davis; parents Don and Dixie Shrum; sisters Donna Deaton and husband David, and Deanna Davis.

She was preceded in death by husband, Timothy Scot Davis.

Pallbearers are Daryl Davis, Paden Evans, Seth Mckinzie, Cody Ramsey, Khris Smith and Skip Baxter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Po Box 691 Poteau, Ok 74953.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.